Gunmen Kidnap 5 Abuja Residents, Shoot APC Chieftain

Kidnappers have reportedly abducted five residents of Yangoji in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory, shooting a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Musa Majaga.

A resident of Yangoji simply identified as Abdullahi, said the incident happened on Monday, around 12:23 am when the kidnappers invaded the APC chieftain’s house.

He said the kidnappers destroyed the burglary windows of the Majaga’s house, entered the room and shot him. They were said to have abducted two of his children.

“After they had picked two of his children, they went into another apartment and abducted three other neighbours,” he said.

