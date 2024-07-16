Police Arrest Billionaire BLord CEO Linus Williams

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a crypto billionaire, Linus Williams, popularly known as BLord.

Blord was arrested in Abuja on Tuesday following allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and aiding internet fraud among others against his companies.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said he was arrested due to complaints against his companies.

He promised that the police would thoroughly investigate the matter.

Adejobi said, “Yes, we have him with us. The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against Blord Group, Blord Real Estate Ltd, Blord Jetpaye Limited, and Billpoint Technology.

“These offences include allegations of cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

“We will do due diligence in our investigation. Our cyberspace must be safe and secure by all means. We are committed to achieving that.”

