Workers Shut Wike's FCTA Office Gates As Labour Strike Holds

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the aegis of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) on Monday morning shut the gates of the FCTA Secretariat on No. 1 Kapital Road, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

The premises house the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his Agriculture and Food Security counterpart, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

As early as 8am, the workers who were obeying the strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had locked the gates and also blocked them with vehicles.

CKNNews reports that the Federal Government described as “premature, ineffectual and illegal” Labour’s strike call over the new minimum wage.

It said Organised Labour failed to meet all statutory requirements and International Labour Organisation (ILO) principles before the declaration of industrial action.

It also said there is a subsisting court order precluding Labour from embarking on strike, which is yet to be vacated.