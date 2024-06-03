Striking Workers Shut Lagos, Abuja Airports

The organised labour has shut down all entry points of aviation agencies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to press home their demands for the implementation of a new National Minimum Wage.

This action has, however, affected flight operations at the nation’s busiest airport as airlines as passengers were left stranded at the airport entrances.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Aviation unions directed its members to withdraw services across airports in Nigeria.

On Friday, organised labour members announced an indefinite nationwide strike in response to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero stated that the strike would commence at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024.



