Labour Shuts down National Assembly, Federal Secretariat

The Parliamentary Staff Union of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday shut down the National Assembly in compliance with the indefinite strike action declared by Organised Labour to press home demand for living wage for Nigerian workers.

The two gates of the Assembly complex were shut by the union with workers and other visitors unable to gain access.

The Nation gathered that electricity and water supply to the two buildings housing the Senate and the House of Representatives as well as other facilities in the complex have been shut down by the union.

Committee activities scheduled for Monday such as revenue monitoring hearing by the House Committee on Finance was cancelled as a result of the strike.

Some auxiliary workers at the complex who reported for duty could not gain access, while union officials were seen ensuring compliance with the strike action.

At the phase one of the Federal Secretariat Housing the Ministries of Labour and Employment, Communication, Niger Delta among others, some union leaders were seen going in and out to ensure that no staff was in the office working.