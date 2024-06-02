Woman Allegedly Kills Husband Over " Side Chic " In Ondo

A woman, Omolara Oluwakemi, has been arrested for the murder of her husband, Seidu Jamiu.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday night, June 1, 2024, in Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

A source who spoke to Instablog9ja said the suspect used a pestle to hit her husband on the head while he was fast asleep after she discovered he had a side-chick. The husband was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced d£ad on arrival.

Omolara was quickly arrested and is currently thinking about her actions as she wonders who will  take care of their three children now that she’ll likely be jailed for m¥rder. This incident is coming after the deceased bought a car for her and built her a house in Ondo State.

