Nigerian Man Arrrested With Colourful Suitcases Full Of Illicit Drugs Worth N.9bn ( Pictures)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with the cooperation of other security agencies intercepted a large consignment of Loud, packed in eight colourful suitcases at the Lagos airport on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The suitcases contained 320 parcels with a total weight of 164.50kg of the strong psychoactive substance coming from Canada on a KLM flight via Amsterdam, Netherlands.




The consignment estimated to be worth N960,000,000.00, which was brought in by a 40-year-old passenger identified as  Ughenu Nnaife Francis was discovered at the E-arrival hall of the airport by personnel of NDLEA, Customs and others during a joint search operation by the security operatives while the suspect was attempting to smuggle the suitcases out of the hall.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a resident of Germany but travelled to Toronto, Canada to transport the drug to Nigeria. During his interview, he claimed that he was recruited as a mule to convey the drug to Nigeria for an agreed fee of Six Million Naira. 

