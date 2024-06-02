National Strike: NASS Leadership In Last Minute Talk With Labour

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The leadership of the National Assembly is currently in a meeting with the tripartite Committee on minimum wage.

Parliament's intervention is  with a view to stopping organised labour's planned nationwide strike slated to begin on June 3rd.

At the meeting, organised labour, the organised private sector, and representatives of the government expressed commitment to avoiding a national industrial action that will impact negatively on the populace and the economy. 

At the brief opening session, the leadership of the National Assembly appeals to all parties to be open-minded and put the nation and its people first.

The meeting now goes on behind closed doors

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال