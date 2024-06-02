Breaking: You Cannot Embark On Nationwide Strike..AGF Tells NLC , TUC ( See Copy Of Letter)





Barely 24 hours to the commencement of Nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi SAN has responded to Labour

Fagbemi in a letter dated 1st June 2024 addressed to the leadership of the two unions obtained by CKNNews , the AGF reminded Labour of an existing Court injuction barring them from embarking on any strike

It outlined all th efforts being made by President Bola Tinubu's government to accede to Labour's demands

He urged the Unions to go back to the negotiation table

It is not yet known how labour will react to this directive

The nationwide industrial strike will commence on Monday 3rd June 2024 after negotiations between Federal Government and the unions failed

While the FG has made an offer of N60,000 minimum wage , Labour stuck to its gun over a much higher wage

Copy Of Letter By AGF to NLC and TUC



