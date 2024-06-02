All Set For Burial Of Veteran Actor Amaechi Mounago

 All is now set for the burial of Nigeria's veteran actor Nze Amaechi Mounago

Mounago died few weeks ago from complicated diabetes at the age of 67

According to the funeral arrangements released by his family and obtained by CKNNews, the actor will be buried on Friday June 21st 2024 in his hometown of Obosi , Anambra State 

A service of songs in his honor holds on Thursday 20th June 2024 at his residence in Anambra State 

Until his date Amaechi Muonagor acted in over 100 movies both in English and his native Lagos Igbo 

