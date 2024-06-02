Inside Politics With CKN: Be Patient With Tinubu ..Ex Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji Pleads With Labour On Proposed Nationwide Strike

More Nigerians have added their voice to seek Labours understanding as the Nationwide strike by NLC and TUC begins on Monday 3rd June 2024

One of them is former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Hon Adeyemi Ikuforiji who made the appeal as a guest on Inside Politics With CKN aired on Silverbird Television on Friday 

While agreeing that there is a need for an increase in the minimum wage as being sort by Labour , he is of the opinion that Labour Congress should give the government more time to reach an agreement on its demands.

Hon Ikuforiji while speaking on the economic policies of Bola Tinubu in the past one year, applauded the President for taking the bull by the removal of petrol subsidy , floating of the Naira 

He believes that these are bitter decisions with long term benefits to Nigerians

Hon Ikuforiji stated that the handling of issues relating to Security by the Tinubu administration has been topnotch although more could still be achieved in that area 

Hon Ikuforiji concluded by asking the President to follow through his promises to Nigerians during the campaign

He commended the President on the level of infastrural developments especially in the area of road constructions 

In closing, he threw his weight behind the promise by President Tinubu to drop non performing ministers in his cabinet after his first one year in office

