Breaking :Abuja Bound Air France Passengers Stranded In Chad Days After Emergency Landing...Minister Speaks

An Air France flight AF878 scheduled to connect N'Djamena to Abuja, then Paris-Charles de Gaulle, on Friday May 31, 2024, has been cancelled due to a heavy storm in N'Djamena.

Before takeoff, the aircraft A330’s hull was damaged. The aircraft is grounded in N'Djamena.

This has prompted most of the passengers to complain bitterly about the shabby treatment being meted out by the airline according to what CKNNews gathered

The Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo has replied thus via his social media handle after an explanation by the airline

Festus Keyamo Reaction

"I appreciate your response, @AirFranceNG. I have also chatted directly with some of the passengers in Chad and Mr. Jean Francois Hasperue, the French Chargé d'Affaire in Nigeria who has been proactive about the matter.

They have all kept me abreast of the situation.

Some passengers are being catered for in hotels in N’Djamena, but a few are still complaining of lack of care. We just want our citizens back home, safe and sound."

Message From Air France

Honorable Minister,

Our flight AF878 scheduled to connect N'Djamena to Abuja, then Paris-Charles de Gaulle, on Friday May 31, 2024, has been cancelled due to a heavy storm in N'Djamena.

Before takeoff, the aircraft A330’s hull was damaged. The aircraft is grounded in N'Djamena.

Air France reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute imperative.

Therefore, the company has taken care to accommodate all customers in hotels guaranteeing the best conditions of safety and comfort, in the vicinity of N'Djamena airport. A part of our customers will be able to board AF820 on Sunday June 2 at 7.45pm (landing in Abuja at 9.15pm), and the other part will be able to board AF 4191 on Monday June 3 at 8.15am (landing in Abuja at 10.15am).

Air France regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation."