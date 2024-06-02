Bauchi Commissioner Dies In Road Crash

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmad Jalam, is dead.

Jalam died in an accident that occurred along Bauchi-Jalam expressway in Bauchi on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed shock over the death of his longtime confidant who was popularly known as Me Kankana.

In a statement signed by Lawal Muazu, his New Media Aide, the governor said the death left a profound emptiness and cast a pall of mourning over the state.

Mohammed said the deceased was known for his tireless work, dedication and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) growth in Bauchi.

He extended his condolences to the members of the late commissioner’s family and the people of the state.

He also prayed that the “Almighty Allah forgive Jalam’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest”.

The governor added that the late commissioner is survived by wives and many children