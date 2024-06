Dangote Refinery contains minor fire at its effluent treatment plant

We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday 26th of June.

There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to any of our staff on duty.

SIGNED

ANTHONY CHIEJINA

Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer

Dangote Industries Limited