Nigerian Visual Artist Zinno Orara Is Dead

Renowned Nigerian contemporary visual artist Zinno Orara has passed away at the age of 60.

Orara’s colleague, Gab Awusa, disclosed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Awusa wrote, “My friend, my brother has gone home to be with the Lord….Rest in peace Zinno Orara.”

Also, Biodun Omolayo, founder of Omotayo Art Gallery, took to his Facebook page to mourn the deceased, saying, “WE LOST A GEM—ZINO Zinno Orara, A Graduate with distinction! A brilliant visual artist! A Philosopher! A Painter of Philosophy!

A gentleman per excellence! One of the cleanest Artists in Nigeria! A lover of family! A gentle mentor to children & teenagers!

“Zinno Orara thank you for adding colours to the lives of others even when you were going through your own silent pains!

“Young at Art Creative Workshop appreciates you, especially for coming to groom them on our 20th anniversary last year!

“Who would have imagined that your DIALOGUE at the National Museum, Lagos, this year was going to be your last major outing!

“Hmmm, life is so ephemeral! Zino, we love you but the Lord loves you more! Good night, finally, dear brilliant fine artist and friend! May the Lord rest your soul and grant your family the strength to bear your exit!.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zinno Orara was born in 1964 in Benin, Edo.

He graduated from the School of Art and Design, Auchi Polytechnic in 1988 and had been a full-time studio artist since then.

Orara had his first independent exhibition, Metamorphosis, at Didi Museum in 1991. Since then, he has had 13 independent exhibitions and over 20 collaborations.

His works are exhibited all over Nigeria and overseas, including South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and United States of America.

(NAN)



