I Will Not Sign Finance Bill..Kenyan President

Kenya's President Williams Ruto has bowed to growing public pressure and withdraws the #FinanceBill2024 following days of protests in the country. “I will decline to assent to the bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn”

"I propose an engagement with young people of our nation to listen to their issues and agree with them on their priority areas of concern.

I also propose that within the next 14 days, a multi-sectoral, multi- stakeholder engagement be held with a view to charting the way forward on matters relating to the content of the bill as well as auxiliary issues raised in recent days on the need for austerity measures and strengthening our fight against corruption.

I direct immediate further austerity measures to reduce expenditure, starting with the Executive Office of the President and extending to the entire executive arm of government.

I direct that operational expenditure in the Presidency be reduced to remove allocations for the confidential vote, reduce travel budget, hospitality and purchase of motor vehicles, renovations and other expenditures.

I propose that equally, Parliament, the Judiciary and County Governments working with the National Treasury also undertake budget cuts and austerity to ensure that we do what I have always advocated for, that we live within our means."