We Won't Evict Emir Bayero...CP Tells Kano Governor





The Kano State Police Commissioner, AIG Usaini Gumel, has given reasons why the police ignored Governor Abba Yusuf’s directive on the eviction of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Recall that Yusuf had on Thursday night, through the State Attorney General And Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi, directed the CP to remove the deposed 15 Emir of Kano from the Nasarawa mini palace where he is staying.

Speaking in a telephone interview with The Punch on Friday, the police commissioner said obeying the governor’s eviction order would be tantamount to “jumping the gun”.

According to him, the same government that gave the order had filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The police will not evict the deposed Emir because the same government has filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.

“The government is jumping the gun because the same government has filed a case on the eviction order, which is coming up on the 24th of June, 2024. So, if we carry out the order, it is like we are pre-empting the court because we don’t know what will happen at the court,” he added.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the Nasarawa mini palace where the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is currently staying.

A visit to the mini palace around 11:30 am shows that more security personnel have been deployed to the place in addition to the ones on the ground.

It was observed that all four major routes leading to the mini palace had been blocked by security personnel as the police had yet to remove the deposed Emir as directed by Governor Yusuf.

However, while the CP had yet to comply with the governor’s directive, the deposed Emir was still in the mini palace with his retinue of palace guards and other supporters.

One of his (Bayero’s) supporters, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Punch that Bayero was still in the mini palace receiving the “traditional greetings” from some traditional rulers loyal to him.

“Let me tell you, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is still in the mini palace and as I am talking to you now, he is receiving the “traditional greetings” from those loyal to him,” the source said.

He debunked the rumours being peddled in some quarters that a bulldozer has been stationed at the palace in readiness for the demolition of the place.

“I heard that there is a rumour going around in some quarters that a bulldozer has been stationed at the Nasarawa mini palace ahead of the demolition. This is a social media propaganda,” the source added.



