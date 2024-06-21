TFUNAI Student Abducted , Killed In Ebonyi

A student of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike(AE-FUNAI), Maxwell Okeke has been abducted and killed by some members of the host community.

According to sources, the student was involved in a minor bicycle accident on his way to hostel from school.

He was seen engaged in some discussion with some youths and victims of the accident after which he was seen leaving with them to an unknown destination.

A student of the school, told The Nation that the university community became worried after he was not seen again.

“He only dodged an oncoming bike and the Ikwo guys got injured because he dodged being hit by the bike. So the guys were requesting for treatment he followed them, since then he has not been found,” he said.

The source said his decomposing body was later found near a river in the community.

“The latest development is that the guy is dead. His decomposed body was found by a river side and one of my coursemates who is a close friend to the deceased went to confirm if he is actually the one by the clothes he wore the last time they saw before the abduction took place. So he said the missing guy is actually dead”, the source said.

The University Management in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Elom Iyke Ubochi confirmed the abduction and killing of Okeke.

“It is with great concern that we inform the university community of the abduction of Magnus Okeke, an extra year student of the Department of Accountancy on June 1, 2024.

“The incident occurred outside the university campus while on his way back to the private hostel where he resides at Ohankwu village, Ndufu-Alike Community”, Elom said.

He noted that since the incident, the University Management through its Directorate of Security Affairs has been working closely with the police and other security agencies to ensure his safe rescue from his captors.

He noted that preliminary reports from security agencies shows that the alleged perpetrators of the heinous crime were criminal youth elements from Ohankwu village led by one Ogobuchi Uhuo popularly known as OG Royal.

“The security agencies have apprehended some of those alleged to be involved in the abduction of Magnus, and did everything possible to rescue him alive”.

“Unfortunately, on Monday, 17th June, 2024, the decomposing body of Magnus was painfully recovered under the bridge of Ako stream at Nwakpu village, along Ikwo/Abakaliki road,” he said

The university management urged anyone with useful information that could aid in the investigation to come forward and assist the authorities.

Police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu confirmed the death of the student.

“His body has been recovered and taken to the mortuary while the command has launched an investigation to unravel the death with a view to arresting prosecuting his killers,” he said.