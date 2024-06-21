Ondo AGF Kayode Ajulo Reacts To Judgement On 33 LCDAs

byCKN NEWS -
0


 


The Honourable Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Olukayode Ajulo SAN has taken cognizance of the Ondo State High Court's recent judgment nullifying the creation of the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

In response, the Honourable Attorney General has promptly requested the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment. Upon receipt, a meticulous study and analysis will be undertaken, culminating in a comprehensive legal opinion to the Government of Ondo State.

Subsequently, all necessary measures, in accordance with our laws, will be taken to safeguard the interests of our citizens, foster peaceful coexistence, and uphold the rule of law.

The Honourable Attorney General remains steadfast in his commitment to prioritizing the well-being and welfare of our citizens, working tirelessly to ensure that justice and the law are served.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال