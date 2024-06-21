Avoid Disrupting Kano's Stability ,Kwankwasiyya Movement Urges FG

The Kwankwasiyya Movement Kano State Chapter under the leadership of Musa Gambo Hamisu Danzaki expresses concern over the Federal Government's unprecedented actions undermining Kano Executive and Legislative branches, threatening regional stability and security.

Kano has become a hotspot of political tension. Allegations suggest the APC-led Federal Government aims to create new insurgents in Northern Nigeria. Such is a potential security disaster.

Federal security agencies could, at a glance, be seen supporting the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, thereby undermining the state authority and risking unrest. Kano people will peacefully stand to resist any action that undermines the state authorities. Their trust is unequivocally rooted in the NNPP administration’s commitment to the people. Kano people could attest that the presence of peace-loving Kwankwasiyya administration, led to the reign of peace in the state.

It is apparent that certain individuals mislead the Federal Government; pushing for a state of emergency in Kano. The Federal Government must scrutinize these advisors' motives.

With the 2027 elections approaching, it is crucial the Federal Government avoids actions that fuel instability or violence. Certainly, Kano people will not be swayed from their allegiance to the Kwankwasiyya Government.

The Federal Government must act swiftly, wisely and in the interest of the good people of Kano to avoid chaos. Kano’s stability is essential for regional peace and security.