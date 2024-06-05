TVC Appoints Seasoned Broadcaster Stella Din Jacob As New Editor-in-Chief

TVC Communications has announced the appointment of Mrs. Stella Din Jacob as its new Editor-in-Chief.

Known for her extensive expertise in broadcast journalism, Mrs. Jacob is set to bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to the media company.

An Indigene of Plateau State, Mrs. Jacob boasts a remarkable career in journalism. Her experience spans several decades, during which she has earned a reputation for excellence and dedication to the craft.

Her new role at TVC Communications marks a significant milestone in her career and promises to elevate the company’s editorial standards.

Mrs. Jacob's appointment is expected to infuse TVC Communications with innovative strategies and a renewed commitment to journalistic integrity.

Her leadership will undoubtedly shape the future direction of the network, reinforcing its position as a leading broadcaster in the region.