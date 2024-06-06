‘Obidient’ Movement Cannot Be A Directorate Of Any Political Party ...Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has boasted that his ‘Obidient’ movement is far more than any political party in the country.

The former governor of Anambra State said this in a statement on Wednesday while explaining that the movement was not a directorate of any particular political party in the country.

According to Obi, anyone claiming to be at the helm of affairs of what he described as a “non-existent directorate” is not a member of the ‘Obidient’ movement.

He said the movement was more than a mere political party void of ethnic and religious affiliations.

The statement read, “I like to categorically state that the Obidient Movement is not a directorate of any particular political party. Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement. There may be a youth mobilisation directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party. The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

“It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country. Its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities, united by a shared vision for a New and better Nigeria. Guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values, the Obidient Movement advocates for fairness, equity, inclusivity, and justice.”

He added that the movement is committed to holding the government responsible and accountable while serving as a beacon of hope for a better Nigeria.



