Alleged Fraud : I Served Kaduna With Integrity .. El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, says he served with integrity.

The former governor said this in response to the report which recommended his probe.

CKNNews had reported how the ad hoc committee set up to probe El-Rufai’s government submitted its report, on Wednesday.

Receiving the report, the Speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, said a total N423 billion was siphoned by the El-Rufai’s administration while leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and other indicted officials by security and anti-corruption agencies.

The report called for the immediate suspension of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, and the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board.

But responding in a statement which Muyiwa Adekeye, his media aide, issued on his behalf, El-Rufai said he is proud of his record in service.

“We are aware of news that the Kaduna State House of Assembly has adopted the report of the ad-hoc committee it asked to probe the El-Rufai government. We have not been availed a copy of the report, to which we would respond robustly whenever we obtain it. We affirm the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismiss the scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State. This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

“Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude which they served Kaduna State. They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions.

“It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

“Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is.”