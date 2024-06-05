Family Of Murdered Student Block Ajayi Crowther Uni Gate

Some members of the family of Jeffrey Akro, the student who was allegedly tortured to death by his peers at Ajayi Crowther University, have barricaded the institution's gate, seeking justice for their brother.

The family members are demanding that the school be shut down until the investigation is concluded.

The leader of the protesters, Chukwutem Nwogor, expressed dissatisfaction with the steps taken by the school management to address the situation.

They are also demanding that the Oyo State government intervene by ordering the shutdown of the school.

Earlier, the National Association of Nigerian Students met with the school management, demanding the publication of the names of those involved in the crime.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Timothy Adebayo, revealed that the 12 students arrested in connection with the act have been charged to court and remanded in Agodi prison.