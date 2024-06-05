Family Of Murdered Student Block Ajayi Crowther Uni Gate

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Some members of the family of Jeffrey Akro, the student who was allegedly tortured to death by his peers at Ajayi Crowther University, have barricaded the institution's gate, seeking justice for their brother.

The family members are demanding that the school be shut down until the investigation is concluded.

The leader of the protesters, Chukwutem Nwogor, expressed dissatisfaction with the steps taken by the school management to address the situation.

They are also demanding that the Oyo State government intervene by ordering the shutdown of the school.

Earlier, the National Association of Nigerian Students met with the school management, demanding the publication of the names of those involved in the crime.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Timothy Adebayo, revealed that the 12 students arrested in connection with the act have been charged to court and remanded in Agodi prison.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال