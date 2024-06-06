Tribute To Late Cancer Patient Ifedayo Adeoni..BY CKN

SO YOU COULDN'T MAKE IT...WOW

I don't even know what to write 

I've known you for over 10 years , we met on this page

About 8 months ago , your WhatsApp message woke me at about 2am

I know you're the type that doesn't disturb anyone , so a message from you at that time was strange 

I read it and it was like a thunderbolt 

" CKN , SORRY FOR DISTURBING YOU THIS EARLY BUT I AM VERY SICK " 

I quickly replied , asking what the matter was 

Your reply again

" i have been sick for sometime now , started like malaria, then pains everywhere, i have done all forms of tests but it was negative. I was asked to go to LUTH , and the result came out this afternoon.. I HAVE BREAST CANCER "

I couldn't sleep again , what can we do i asked , i don't know she replied, i don't have the money they are calling

The journey then started, i sent the little I could, you sold practically all you had 

Treatment started 

I posted on social media eliciting for assistance , only a lady based in US was able to contact me and sent me something to give you

After the first operation during which one of your breast was removed, you seemed relieved and told me you're much better

You continued to pray for divine healings 

By now you were practically broke to your last kobo after spending close to N10m

When I thought you've made it , some months later , you told me , the cancer has spread allover your lungs 

Raising more money was a problem but you didn't give up

All you kept telling me was " CKN I DON'T WANT TO DIE " for the sake of my children ( You were a single mother ) 

Few days before i left for Canada , you told me you were back in the hospital 

I didn't know that would be our last communication until a common friend yesterday told me you couldn't make 

Safe journey my dearest friend Ifedayo Adeoni ( Blumberry ) 

You're now in a safer place where you'll not experience sorrows and pains 

May God look after the children you left behind 

At just a little over 40 years , you had dreams, but all that is now between you and your creator 

Adieu my wonderful friend

Chai 😭😭😭😭😭

CKN

