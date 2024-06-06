Boat With 80 Migrants And Children Capsizes In UK Channel

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A boat carrying around 80 migrants with three children on board capsized on the English Channel.

Fortunately, they were pulled from the water by coastguard and lifeboat crews five miles off the coast of Kent this morning, June 6. 

There have been no d£aths so far and it is unclear whether anyone will need to be taken to hospital. 

Three of those who were in the water are understood to have been children.

A coastguard helicopter and the lifeboats from Dover and Walmer were dispatched for the rescue. 

Border Force vessels Defender and Ranger, along with support ship Taku are on the scene. 

There have been 297 migrants arriving on five separate boats over the last week. This includes 63 on June 3 on one boat and 234 on four boats on June 4.

This year alone the number of people travelling to the UK on dangerous boats hit a record for the year in May, with 711 making the crossing. Around 80,000 migrants arrived in the UK since the government struck its Rwanda deal more than two years ago.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال