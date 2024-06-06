EFCC Arrests 11 For Suspected Illegal Mining Activities , Seize Several Trailers

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested eleven persons and impounded eight truckload of assorted minerals for suspected involvement in Illegal mining activities in Ilorin, Kwara State

The suspects are Ibrahim Gambo, Hakeem Saka, Ahmad Muktar, Sulaiman Ibrahim, Ibrahim Muhammad, Jamiu Mustapha, Rabiu Musa, Aisha Muham, Abdulwasiu Hannafi, Qudus Olalere and Babatunde Hakeem.

They were arrested on Wednesday, May 5, 2024, upon credible intelligence at different locations in Ogbomosho, Oyo State while conveying assorted solid minerals suspected to be marble stone, white powder, lithium, lepidolite to undisclosed destinations without lawful authority.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of ongoing investigations.