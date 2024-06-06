EFCC Arrests Five Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday, June 6, 2024, arrested five suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

They were arrested following a predawn sting operation at the Ipent 7 Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja, sequel to intelligence and surveillance on their alleged fraudulent activities in the estate.

Items recovered from them include: a white Toyota Hilux, ash-coloured Mercedes Benz GLK 350, 2014 Model and a white Mercedes Benz GLE 43, AMG 2017 Model.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

