Ex-Osun Council Chair Bags Four-year Imprisonment

A former chairman of Iwo West Local Council Development Area in Osun state, Tajudeen Babatunde and five others have been sentenced to four years imprisonment over the destruction of farmland.

Babatunde was sentenced with an octogenarian man, Kasumu Arohunfesu, Sunday Ajoko, Kohonu Deboye, Adeoye Alabi and Jonas John on Thursday by an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo.

The prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice, Mikaheel Idris represented the complainant, the Oosa Olaniyi family in Iwo, during the arraignment, said the convicts were said to have conspired with others, now at large, on or before the 16th day of February 2019, at Ayigbiri Orupekere farm, Iwo, to commit a felony; to wit damage and committed an offence contrary to the law.

He said they destroyed 400 palm trees and other economic trees valued at N10 million before burning the farm.



