Peter Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Ex Super Eagles Tijani Babangida

Peter Obi Post On The Visit

"Today, I visited the Ex-Super Eagles star, Tijiani Babangida, who was involved in a fatal road accident last month in Kaduna. I went to condole with him on the sad loss of his son and his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida, former Under 17 World Champion, to the tragic accident.

His wife was also injured in the unfortunate incident. I encouraged him not to be despirited by the present painful challenges but continue to rest his hope in God Almighty. One cannot question God.

As a fan who follows the trajectory of our sports stars, I believe they deserve our care and love, having made the nation proud and made us happy by deploying their talents for the good of society.

I was happy to know that his colleagues are in solidarity with him with the former Atlanta 96 Olympic football medalist, Emmanuel Babayero by his side. I pray God Almighty to grant him and his wife quick recovery, forgive the sins of the dead and grant them eternal rest. - PO