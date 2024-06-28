Suicide : Probe Begins Probe Into Death Of Former Konga CEO

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding the death of the former Chief Executive Officer of Konga, one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Nick Imudia, who reportedly died by suicide at his residence in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Thursday after it became public knowledge that Imudia, in an apparent attempt to take his life, allegedly jumped from the balcony of his residence.

Reacting to our correspondent’s question regarding the case, Hundeyin said, “Yes, it is true. He allegedly committed the act on June 25. An investigation has commenced at the homicide section, SCID, Yaba.”

It was gathered that Imudia, 45, was at home when he reached for his phone, contacted his United States-based brother, and gave him instructions on how to share his wealth.

The businessman was said to have also contacted his young daughter and informed her that he would always be there for her.

After making the calls, our correspondent learnt that Imudia, who until his death was the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in residential solar energy solutions, reportedly went to the balcony of his apartment on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and jumped down from there.

The impact of his body hitting the ground was said to have claimed his life.

As of the time of filing this report, the reason Imudia took the action that ended his life could not be ascertained as family members, friends and associates were said to still be in shock over the incident.

An indigene of the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Imudia was previously married to the mother of his young daughter.

The marriage ended due to what some commentators termed “irreconcilable differences.”

Imudia, a business executive and technology leader, was born on April 28, 1979, in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He bagged a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Industrial Management from the Mikkeli Institute of Technology in Finland between 1994 and 1997.

Afterwards, he proceeded to Aalborg University for his Master of Engineering degree in Oil and Gas Technology in 2000.

He later earned a Master’s in Business Administration in International Business Management from the Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences in 2012.



