Police Vow To Apprehend Killers of Six Imo Traders

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, on Thursday, expressed the determination of the police to apprehend the killers of six traders in the Okigwe area of the state, assuring the residents, particularly the traders at the Gariki Market, in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state of their maximum safety and security.

Danjuma gave this assurance during his visit to Okigwe for an on-the-spot assessment of the market following the unwarranted attack in the area by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN.

He expressed sadness over the ugly incident while commiserating with the families of the victims and the market leaders.

“I assure you that the command will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are all arrested and brought to book,” he said.

In addition, the police in synergy with the military and the local vigilantes are currently carrying out intensive operations in the area to clamp down on the hoodlums responsible for the senseless violence.

Danjuma urged the Okigwe residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear as adequate security measures had been placed to forestall any future occurrence.

He implored them to continue to support the police and other security agencies with actionable intelligence by reporting any suspicious person seen or clandestine activity observed within their vicinity to the nearest police station

It was gathered that six people were killed in an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the area in the early hours of Wednesday at Ama Hausa in Garki, Okigwe LGA of the state.

A witness who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity for fear of his life said the gunmen attacked the area at about midnight and operated until about 9 am when troops of the Nigerian Army repelled them.

“As of early hours of Wednesday around midnight, we heard persistent gunshots from around the Garki area. It lasted for about an hour and six persons died,” he said.