Private Jets Owners Using Them For Money Laundering , Drugs....Festus Keyamo





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated a ministerial task force to address illegal chartered private jet operations in the country, alleging that many of them are used for money laundering and drug trafficking.

“There were security and safety concerns raised by these illegal operations, including their role in money laundering and drug trafficking,” he said while speaking at the inauguration of the task force.

Keyamo said this action by his ministry was targeted at private jet operators who run commercial services without proper licenses, resulting in significant revenue losses for the federal government.

He said, “I am compelled to take decisive action today in alignment with our five-point agenda. When I assumed office, I outlined a five-point agenda focusing on safety, infrastructure, support for local operators, human capacity development, and revenue generation, and have identified key issues in the aviation industry that need immediate attention.”

He said the task force members include individuals from various sectors, including the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The task force has been assigned to take inventory of all PNC (Private Non-Commercial) and ANC (Airline Non-Commercial) holders nationwide, investigate why illegal charter operations by PNC holders persist despite regulations, and review the authenticity and validity of professional licenses for pilots and crew members.

They are also to recommend additional regulatory measures and sanctions for non-compliant operators and monitor private aircraft activities more effectively.

Chairman of the task force, Captain Ado Sanusi, said, “We will do everything within our power to address these challenges and bring them to resolution.”



