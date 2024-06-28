EFCC Olukoyede Chairman Orders Arrest Of Officers Who Broke Into Lagos Hotel

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the arrest of two officers allegedly involved in the manhandling of a female staff member at the Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

The incident, which was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and shared widely online, shows EFCC officials in plain clothes forcing their way into one of the hotel rooms.

In the video, an unidentified female hotel worker is seen trying to open the door from inside when the officers forcefully enter.

One of the officers is seen slapping the woman before ordering her out of the room.

In a statement, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said the incident occurred during an early morning sting operation that led to the arrest of several suspects who are still being profiled.

“The EFCC’s boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable,” the statement read.

Olukoyede emphasised the EFCC’s commitment to conducting its operations professionally and with respect for the rule of law.

