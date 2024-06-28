'N1m Won't Last Me A Day' ..Actress Osas Ighodaro

byCKN NEWS -
0



Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has opened up about her daily expenses amid Nigeria's soaring inflation rates.

In a recent interview with Pulse, Ighodaro revealed that due to Nigeria's high cost of living, she could easily spend one million naira in a single day.

The interviewer asked, “How long will it take you to spend N1 million in this economy?”

Ighodaro replied: “How many seconds? You said seconds? Things are expensive. Maybe a day, depending on what I am getting.”

The actress also revealed that Wande Coal is the celebrity she would call when she is having a “bad day.”

Additionally, Ighodaro expressed admiration for Toke Makinwa's fashion sense, stating she would love to raid the celebrity's closet.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال