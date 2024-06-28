'N1m Won't Last Me A Day' ..Actress Osas Ighodaro

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has opened up about her daily expenses amid Nigeria's soaring inflation rates.

In a recent interview with Pulse, Ighodaro revealed that due to Nigeria's high cost of living, she could easily spend one million naira in a single day.

The interviewer asked, “How long will it take you to spend N1 million in this economy?”

Ighodaro replied: “How many seconds? You said seconds? Things are expensive. Maybe a day, depending on what I am getting.”

The actress also revealed that Wande Coal is the celebrity she would call when she is having a “bad day.”

Additionally, Ighodaro expressed admiration for Toke Makinwa's fashion sense, stating she would love to raid the celebrity's closet.