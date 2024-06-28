EFCC Arrests 117 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 117 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested at Regional Hotel, Iyana- Ishasi, Lagos in a sting operation, following verified intelligence about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects, at the point of arrest, include mobile phones, laptop computers and four cars.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.