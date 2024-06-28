CNN Presidential Debate : President Joe Biden Shouldn't Have Showed Up... By CKN

At the last general election in the US , i was a strong supporter of President Joe Biden ( despite the fact that i don't have a vote )

But watching him last night, i was not only surprised but totally dissappointed by his performance

Its obvious age has really caught up with him

You can't cheat nature, for those Nigerians who always claim age does not matter , you obviously saw the consequences

President Biden could hardly remember his lines , he weaved off several times , just like in a boxing duel , he could not deliver the needed pounches talkless of a KO

If this is what is expected at the poll , the Democrats should kiss the Whitehouse good bye

Even the pro Democrats CNN that organized the debate said same of his performance

The Democrats have now admitted Joe Biden shouldn't have been their candidate

His performance was abysmal

Despite all the current challenges he is facing , its obvious Donald Trump is working his way back to the Oval office

He was absolutely on top of his game last night

CNN VERDICT

DONALD TRUMP 48%

JOE BIDEN 43 %

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is A Journalist, Blogger and Public Affairs Analyst