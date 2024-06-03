Strike: Soldiers Bar Journalists As SGF, Labour Leaders Meet In Abuja

Amidst the biting effect of the nationwide strike by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), Senator George Akume, is currently having a closed-door emergency meeting with labour leaders.

Journalists and other visitors were however barred from assessing the venue of the meeting.

Soldiers and some other security operatives allowed only a few persons access to the venue

CKNNews reports that the organised labour unions on Monday commended a nationwide strike over the breakdown of negotiations on minimum wage.