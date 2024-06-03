Army Hands Over 8 Rescued Kogi Varsity Students To Gov Ododo

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over eight students of Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara, Kogi State, who were rescued on Sunday, to Gov. Ahmed Ododo, at Army Headquarters Abuja.

The handing over was conducted by the Deputy Chief of Operations (Army), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Emekah said the troops of the Nigerian Army in synergy with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, successfully rescued the abducted students who were taken hostage by terrorists.

He said the rescue operation took place in a dense forest near Oro Ago Village in Kwara following an intense clearance mission.

He added that the operation was still ongoing to apprehended the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.


In his remarks, Gov. Ahmed Ododo thanked God Almighty for making it possible for the rescue of the students, adding that it was a mixed feeling for him as two of the 31 abducted students were murdered.

Ododo said that 29 of the students were successfully rescued while appreciating the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and the military for the fight against insecurity in the country.



