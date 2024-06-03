Why We Were At Venue Of FG , NLC Meeting...Army

The attention of Army Headquarters has been drawn to a false breaking news by NLC alleging that soldiers currently surround the venue of the ongoing meeting between NLC and the SGF. 


Kindly note that the NSA, Mallam  Nuhu Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting, arrived at the meeting venue with his retinue of statutorily approved military escorts. Once the meeting is over, the escorts will lead the NSA from the venue .


Kindly disregard the deliberate and misleading falsehood being peddled about the presence of the escorts at the meeting.

