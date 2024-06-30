Police Rearrest Popular Blogger VeryDarkMan

The Nigerian police have rearrested Martins Vincent Otse, a social media influencer and blogger popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

VDM’s law firm, Deji Adeyanju and Partners Chambers, conveyed this information through a telephone chat message.

According to the report, the arrest follows VDM’s public exposure of an individual accused of defrauding a Nigerian citizen living abroad.

The message read, “Our client, @ThatVeryDarkMan, has just been arrested by the police on the orders of the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Mr Benneth Igwe. for exposing someone who allegedly duped a Nigerian abroad.

“Instead of the police arresting the person alleged to have committed fraud, they arrested VDM on grounds of defamation.” the statement stated