Kogi State Govt Mourns Late Chief Of Defence Staff Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Comrade Joel Salifu, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of former Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd), who sadly passed away in the early hours of today. He described the news of Admiral Ogohi's death as a "rude shock and a colossal loss to the state".

In a press release issued today, Deputy Governor Joel Salifu praised the late Admiral Ogohi for his invaluable contributions to the growth and integrity of the Nigeria Military, as well as his efforts in portraying a positive image of Kogi State. He highlighted the deceased's unwavering support for the youths and his professional dedication to ensuring the unity and security of Kogi State.

Deputy Governor Joel Salifu acknowledged the late Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (rtd) as a distinguished elder statesman whose presence and contributions will be sorely missed by the people of Kogi State.

He prayed for God to give the deceased a peaceful rest and to give the family the strength to cope with the great loss.

The late Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi held the position of Chief of Defence Staff from 1999 to 2003. He was a disciplined officer with exceptional leadership qualities. After retiring, he became a respected community leader and arbitrator in the eastern part of the state, leaving behind indelible legacies.



