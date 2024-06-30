Ebun Adegboruwa, Adeniji, Join LERA’s Newly Inaugurated Board Of Trustees

The Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1 Residents’ Association (LERA) has announced the successful inauguration of its new Board of Trustees. The ceremony, which took place today, marks a significant milestone in the association’s governance structure.

The 12-member board, led by Chairman Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, CON, MFR, includes a diverse group of professionals and community leaders. Notably, the board features two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboruwa, Ebun-Olu Samuel, who will serve as Secretary, and Kazeem Adeniji Mosediq.

Mr. Seni Adio, SAN, officiated the inauguration, administering the oath of office to members both physically present and those joining virtually. The new trustees will serve a four-year term, effective immediately.

The full list of Board members includes:

1. Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, CON, MFR (Chairman)

2. Engr. Idowu Abayomi Omotayo

3. Chief Akala Simeon Oluwole

4. Chief Oladunni Titus Ayodele

5. Andu Sherifa Abiola

6. Adegboruwa, Ebun-Olu Samuel, SAN (Secretary)

7. Kazeem Adeniji Mosediq, SAN

8. Engr. Amorha Victor Uchenna

9. Akintan, Omotayo Jayeola

10. Irocheonwu Sonny Ifeanyi

11. Barr. (Chief) Grace Zemaye Egbagbe

12. Chief Folarin Ademola Babatunde

In a statement released by LERA Secretary Funmi Adeogun, the association expressed its confidence in the new board’s ability to provide strategic leadership and oversight.