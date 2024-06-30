Nollywood Actor Olu Jacob Is Alive

There are mounting concerns over the health status of veteran actor Mr Olu Jacob

Many blogs have been reporting the demise of the actor without any confirmation from his family

Olu Jacobs, real name is Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs is 82 years

It will be recalled that Jacobs had been battling dementia for some time.

The veteran actor's wife and actress Joke Silva had in a viral video in the past disclosed that his poor health had changed him significantly

CKNNews learnt that he is not dead as being speculated

A very close friend to the family Mrs Betty Irabor in a tweet also confirmed he is very much alive

His wife Joke Silva and son have also denied the rumours