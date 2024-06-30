Police Nab Two Armed Robbers In Lagos

Two armed robbers were on the early hours of Sunday arrested in Lagos

This was a post by the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin on the incident

"30-year old Musa Ibrahim and 22-year old Ibrahim Danjuma robbed a woman in her shop at about 11pm in the Imude area of Ojo LGA. The police were alerted and a patrol team from Ilemba Hausa Division swiftly responded.





The suspects were apprehended with the help of community members. A locally made firearm was recovered.

Indeed, security is everyone’s business."