Police Nab Two Armed Robbers In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
Two armed robbers were on the early hours of Sunday arrested in Lagos 

This was a post by the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin on the incident

"30-year old Musa Ibrahim and 22-year old Ibrahim Danjuma robbed a woman in her shop at about 11pm in the Imude area of Ojo LGA. The police were alerted and a patrol team from Ilemba Hausa Division swiftly responded. 



The suspects were apprehended with the help of community members. A locally made firearm was recovered.

Indeed, security is everyone’s business."

CKN NEWS

