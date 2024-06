The Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal 2, the domestic terminal being operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, hosted Nigeria’s first airport wedding at the ticketing hall of the terminal in Lagos on Saturday.

Tagged "My Airport Wedding", the groom, Agboola Qudus, and his bride, Alli Miracle, were reported to have exchanged their vows at the airport amidst the backdrop of departing and arriving flights, surrounded by their families, friends, and well-wishers.