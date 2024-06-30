Why Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis Failed...Tonye Princewill





Prince Tonye Princewill is a former Governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria. Princewill, a prince of the great Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State, was a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state but resigned his membership of the party when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu chose former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate. In this interview, he spoke on the ongoing crisis in Rivers State and what the President should do to make Nigeria a better place.

Tinubu’s government recently marked his one year in office. What is your assessment of the administration in the last one year?

One year is too soon. But through no deliberate fault of their own, I didn’t expect much from this administration. Before you say I’m being negative, let me give you two key reasons. One reason is Nigeria’s problems are bigger than who the President is. That’s why we seem destined to keep on complaining. It stems also from who the governor is, who is in the National Assembly, and who is in the Judiciary. I agree that the President can and should drive the effort, but where we are at the moment, only “the people in power” can overcome the obstacles I listed.

But Nigerians are increasingly getting apprehensive about our democratic journey. Is it valid to say that democracy doesn’t really translate to economic growth and development for the people?

Let’s not turn ourselves into the workman who blames his tools. Democracy can work. We’ve seen it at work all over the world in principle, and at its core is the philosophy of a government of the people that is run by the people, and for the people. On the surface, this ideal is noble. The question that you have to ask is whether your government of the people is really by the people and for the people. The strong sentiment out there on the streets is that it is not. From the conduct of elections that have produced our political leaders to the policies of the government; people feel alienated and so democracy will no doubt take a knock, but it should not. The problem is in the execution. Every society must do what suits them. Nigeria is a work in progress. One day, we will get it right. That day is coming. We can’t continue like this.





Nigerians are of the view that subsidy removal and the Naira devaluation are not working. What is your view?





I’m not an economist, but I don’t think that one needs to be one to answer a question like that. The short answer is No. And by the way, has the subsidy been removed? The CBN governor seems to have his heart in the right place, but he is dealing with several principalities and powers and he is doing it with limited leverage. Hands tied behind his back, on the back of an economy that is on its knees, with a boss who is seen as part of the same system. It’s an unenviable situation. Devaluing the Naira on the back of an import-dependent economy equals hardship. Until we deal with the fundamentals, any tinkering around the edges will be tantamount to kicking the can down the road.

If you were to meet Tinubu, what would you enumerate as the urgent priorities of his government to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians?

Tinubu was one of my mentors. He and Atiku took me under their wings when I first entered politics. As a novice back then, he blessed my union with Amaechi to recover Rivers State and without him, my progress in politics would have been far more limited. But I didn’t support his presidential bid, primarily on account of his Muslim-muslim ticket, neither did I support Atiku nor Obi, for a variety of reasons. The best thing that happened to Tinubu was the emergence of Peter Obi. All three of them as individuals are capable of transforming Nigeria, they have a track record of transformation on their CVs. What burdens them all are three things; the same system I talked about, their inability to confront it, and their individual teams. I wasn’t convinced by either of them. So I remained an observer. My advice to him is the same advice I will give to any President. Get the people on your side first and then confront the system. Not the other way round. This is not the medium for details. Achieving results will require very deft communication, mixed with the kind of tactics and strategy that Mr. President already has expertise in. I like the job Ngelale is doing, he has some Ministers doing well too, like Aviation, Interior, and Health. But he needs PR, key policy tweaks, and a completely new strategic direction to win over the people. Unless, like I said before, he doesn’t want to run again. We would be wise to factor that in as a distinct possibility.

What’s your reaction to the seeming ethnicisation of the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike?

In my dear Rivers State, we’ve gone past that. The support in either camp is across all ethnic lines. Wike enjoyed cross-cultural support when he was governor and now Governor Sim is enjoying even greater support across all lines, now that he’s on the seat. I’ve not been around and I have not spoken to you in the media for almost two years, so I must have missed a lot, but we have made it very clear. Leave our son to work, just like we left other ones before him. Rivers State is the treasure base of the nation. Do not play with the goose that lays the golden egg. If he has erred, it is a different thing. If he has broken the law, there are ways and means to deal with that. If you don’t want him in the future, allow him to finish his term. Because the silence we hear is the silence of the graveyard. Let sleeping dogs lie. We have witnessed many crises in Rivers State and we have now become experts at it.

Do you think political leaders and elders in Rivers State have done enough to wade into the crisis?

As I mentioned, I have not been around, so I’m not sure about the details of all the efforts made and so I can’t speak about what I am not sure of. But I know our elders are very proactive, so I’m very sure they would have waded in without hesitation. Some of their direct interventions, I personally witnessed. But how much is enough and how many politicians listen to their elders? You can take the horse to the stream, but you can’t force it to drink. In the end, it’s a family quarrel, it’s just that it’s affecting our state.

What would you say are the possible ways out of the unending crisis in your State?

No 1 factor that has plagued our state is Presidential ambition. All of the Rivers Governors wanted to be President, but none of them made it. They control too much money, are surrounded by too much sycophancy and consequently, they perceive themselves as having too much influence. They can make or break a President. Ask Obasanjo, Goodluck, Buhari or Tinubu. No fourth Republic President can write their story and leave out the role of the Rivers State governor at the time they were President. We are big, but all we are good for is use and dump, but we will never learn. When Rivers State sneezes, the whole country catches a cold. So there is a lot of interest in who becomes the governor here. Not always for positive reasons. This governor doesn’t look like he will be interested in being President. This might be the difference that will allow us to focus within.

Why do you think the President’s initial intervention in the dispute failed?

Simple, because it was not constitutional, it was too one-sided and it did not have popular support. If he had consulted beforehand, he would have realized it. I believe he wanted to help and assumed all stakeholders present justified the action. In Rivers State, the people’s voice matters. It’s one of the reasons why I don’t feel a strong desire to speak all the time. I had to lay my father to rest, yes. So in his honour I stayed away from Rivers politics. But if I felt something needed to be said, I would have said it. Here people are not afraid to speak truth to power. It’s not hard to feel the pulse of our people.

Don’t you think this crisis will affect the economic development of Rivers and what is your take on the narrative that development in Rivers is an orchestrated plot to instigate a declaration of State of Emergency?

I’m not going to waste time talking about a state of emergency. It’s a call that innocently or deliberately leads to removing the Governor which is what his opponents want. So let’s park that topic. We’re not anywhere near there yet. And if Sim is wise, we won’t be.

The first point that you raised is dearer to me. That investment, and development in Rivers State are suffering because everything we see about Rivers State is in crisis. I know many opportunities that are coming. When I see us on air arguing for one side or the other, I cringe at the impact on our image. Some of our people should not be given the mic to speak. It doesn’t speak well of us. When we wash all of our dirty linen in public, we diminish ourselves and we diminish our state.

Will you be involved in 2027 politics, and at what level?

Certainly I will be involved. What I don’t know is in what capacity. The politics I see is no longer interesting. But we will continue our work and hope enough people join us to ask for things to improve. Just as in 2007, I helped Amaechi to continue because he was doing what needed to be done; my prayer is that in 2027, I will help Sim continue because he is doing what needs to be done too.

The Nation