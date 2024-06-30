Police Officer Who Rejected N150m Bribe Gets Parcel Of Land In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has honoured and presented with a plot of land in Abuja to a Superintendent of Police (SP), Ibrahim Ezekiel Sini, who declined a bribe of N150 million from a Lagos businessman and founder of Platform Capital, Akintoye Akindele.

The award of a plot of land was presented by the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, on behalf of friends and associates of the police officer.

Igweh said SP Sini’s conduct has brought pride to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Also, one of the organisers of the event, Prince Chukwuemeka Okoye, CEO of Vegas Homes, said SP Sini’s conduct remains exemplary and should inspire others and Nigerians to note that the Nigerian Police Force has men of integrity and good conduct.

According to him, “SP Sini’s actions have not only brought honour to himself and the Nigeria Police Force but has also inspired countless others to stand firm against corruption and uphold the highest ethical standards. His integrity serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even in challenging circumstances, it is possible to remain true to one’s values.

“This honour is aimed at not only appreciating the laudable conduct of Superintendent Ibrahim Sini but to demonstrate that society appreciates individuals of integrity and good conduct.

“We want to also show that the Nigerian Police Force has officers that are professional, above board and with the right incentive engage in meaningful policing and be worthy examples.”

Okoye while commending Sini’s character, noted that the event was just one of the other means of appreciation they have in stock for his commendable conduct.

“To reject N150 million takes discipline, the fear of God and professionalism. All these are attributes Officer Ibrahim has demonstrated,” he added.

It would be recalled that Akindele, who is remanded in Kuje prison by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, was alleged to have offered police a bribe of N150m

According to him, he rejected the offer in order to have a " peace of mind "