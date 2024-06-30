Borno Wedding Bombings : Death Toll Rises To 30

Emir of Gwoza local government area of Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, yesterday, confirmed that multiple suicide attacks were carried out at various locations, including a wedding reception and a burial ceremony in Gwoza town.

The coordinated incidents, which took place in the afternoon, allegedly caused pandemonium as people scampered for safety.

Sources said, “More than 30 people were killed with over 100 sustained various degrees of injuries, even as many of the victims have been evacuated to Maiduguri for medical attention.”

Confirming the incident, Timta said, “ The entire Gwoza council area is in mourning following multiple suicide attacks on our community.

“The first suicide attack was masterminded by an unidentified woman who sneaked with two children into a wedding reception of a popular young man in Gwoza. She detonated her Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) killing herself and many people.

“A few minutes after, another suicide bomber sneaked into a burial ceremony nearby and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices, and as am talking to you now, the third explosion just occurred a few minutes ago with more casualties.

“At least, over 100 people were injured, and most of them who sustained serious injuries have been rushed to Maiduguri with military escort for proper medical attention.

“This is just a preliminary confirmation, as details of the casualties are still yet unknown, but I will keep you posted on any developments”. The Emir stated.

Reacting to the incidents, a member representing Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa federal constituency, Ahmed Usman Jaha a.k.a Babawo, sympathized with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the multiple attacks, even as he prayed to Allah to grant the souls of the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus, and wished those who sustained injuries quick recovery.

Gwoza, a town in southern Borno bordering the Cameroun Republic. It was hitherto declared Boko Haram Territory after it was captured by insurgents with hundreds of people killed before it was later liberated by troops.

