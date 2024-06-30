State House May Exceed Its 2024 Budget...ActionAid

The Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, a civil society organisation, Andrew Mamedu, while reacting to the recent purchases of over N3bn vehicles and tyres by Presidency, warned that if the trend continued, the State House would exceed its budget, which will, in turn, affect its overall expenditure.

Mamedu added that the Tinubu-led administration needed to be more transparent, especially when providing a breakdown of specific expenditures.

He maintained that the sacrifices demanded by the federal government from citizens for the progress of the nation should be across the board, considering the current economic challenges.

“We are not against the buying of cars, but is purchasing them necessary?

“From the total vehicles they are buying, how many made-in-Nigeria vehicles are we patronising? About 80 per cent of this money leaves the country because all these vehicles are imported,” he stated

